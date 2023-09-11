Royal Farms Introduces New Swag for Fall

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is helping its fan base get ready for fall with the introduction of new Royal Farms swag items.

Launched at the beginning of September, the new line from the convenience store chain includes plenty of fall weather items, such as "I Love RoFo" hoodies and Royal Farms-labeled beanies and caps. Fans of the store's signature chicken meals can also show off their appreciation of the menu offering with a fried chicken drumstick keychain.

"Royal Farms loves seeing our RoFo fans represent. We are thrilled to release our fall 2023 merch for all to enjoy. We encourage customers to shop online and tag us on social media showing off their swag items for a chance to be featured," said Aliyah Atayee, Royal Farms public relations manager.

Like many c-store operators, Royal Farms offers branded, wearable items as both regular offers and special deals for guests looking for something beyond the usual convenience food or drink options. 7-Eleven Inc. has numerous curated collections on offer to customers, with the most recent being the Convenience Tour, a set of golf-inspired merchandise for brand fans who want to look good and feel good when hitting the range. Wawa Inc. also offers limited-edition clothing for sale, such as during its annual Hoagiefest, while chains such as Pilot Flying J have entered into collaborations with specialty clothing companies like Buffalo Outdoors to produce items for sale exclusively in their locations.

All Royal Farms swag can be purchased via the company's website.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug and based in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates nearly 300 convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, with sites in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Royal Farms is No. 25 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.