Crossover Alcohol Product Awareness training from e-learning solutions provider Ready Training Online (RTO) is designed to educate and prepare frontline workers on the topic of crossover beverages, an increasingly popular product category that puts alcohol into a traditionally nonalcoholic drink. According to the company, this training is important for businesses that sell both the crossover beverage and their nonalcoholic counterparts because frontline workers need to understand the differences between the two products and how to merchandise them responsibly.