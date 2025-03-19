 Skip to main content

Family Express Begins Expansion With New Prototype

The chain's first prefabricated and modularized convenience store will open in Ligonier, Ind.
Seven & i Holdings & Couche-Tard Explore Possible Divestitures

The companies will collaborate on identifying stores that could be sold, as well as potential buyers.
Couche-Tard Urges 'Full Engagement' With Seven & i Holdings

The retailer urged 7-Eleven's parent company to enter into full discussions beyond the issue of U.S. regulatory approval.
Seven & i & Couche-Tard Set Deadline for Interested Buyers of U.S. Stores

Several companies are reportedly in talks under nondisclosure agreements.
Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
