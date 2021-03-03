Rutter's Adds Seasonal Flair to Its Spiked Slushies Menu

YORK, Pa. — To get into the St. Patrick's Day Spirit, Rutter's is partnering with Steel Reserve to offer Shamrock spiked slushies for the month of March.

The tropical slushie features a "leprechaun green" color and a citrus taste with a mix of sweet and sour.

Shamrock spiked slushies are available in a 20-ounce cup as well as Rutter's 64-ounce and 128-ounce party bags.

"At Rutter's, we're always looking for new ways to bring fun and unique offerings to our customers," said Sean Pfeiff, senior category manager at Rutter's. "We believe customers will love our Shamrock spiked slushies along with the rest of our spiked slushies innovation planned throughout 2021. Stay tuned!"

Rutter's was the first convenience store chain in Pennsylvania to offer spiked slushies when it added them to its adult beverage lineup in 2019, as Convenience Store News previously reported. Spiked slushies are currently available at 37 locations throughout the state.

Every Rutter's store that sells spiked slushies will offer the Shamrock flavor, along with nine other options. Some stores feature up to 16 flavors. All adult beverages sold at Rutter's are only available to those 21 or older with a valid ID.

York-based Rutter's is a privately held chain of 78 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.