Rutter's Charts Market Expansion as Part of Five-Year Plan

YORK, Pa. — As the flurry of market expansion in the convenience store channel heats up, Rutter's is setting its sights on new and existing markets to grow its retail footprint.

Expansion plans call for 50 new c-store locations over the next five years. The York-based chain currently operates 84 c-stores in its home state of Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland and West Virginia, Penn Live reported.

Rutter's will add c-stores to the states in which it currently operates and will enter Delaware and Virginia for the first time. In its home state, the retailer wants to expand outside of the core central Pennsylvania market and set up shop with stores spanning Pittsburgh to Philadelphia and north of Altoona.

"Thanks to our foodservice innovation, focus on industry leading wages, large breath of offerings and best-in-class customer experience, we find that our locations are the customer favorite in new and existing markets," said Rutter's President and CEO Scott Hartman said in a statement.

New c-stores will feature large walk-in beer caves, expansive wine offerings, dine-in seating and Rutter's 24-hour-a-day food and beverage offers. They will range in size from 10,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet, and some will be built on properties as large as 25 acres, according to the news outlet.

On Jan. 17, Rutter's announced it cut the ribbon on its first new build of 2023 and third Maryland c-store with the opening of a location at 10201 Taneytown Pike in Emmitsburg.

Additionally, Rutter's is investing $150 million in capital expenditures this year to remodel stores, and add alcohol sales and video gaming terminals to some locations. Video gaming terminals are currently offered in 21 Pennsylvania Rutter's stores.

As the family-owned and -operated business focuses on market expansion, Rutter's recently added Mike Shonk to the senior executive team as senior director of facilities and development. He joined the chain in September with 23 years of experience in the field as director of facilities. In addition to his current facilities management responsibilities, he is charged with overseeing the development of new stores and remodels, as Convenience Store News previously reported.