Rutter's Expands Fresh Food Menu With Two Local Favorites

YORK, Pa. — Bacon is reigning supreme once again.

Rutter's retailer is expanding its food menu to include two local favorites: Pork Belly and Pepperoni "Roni" Rolls.

Pork Belly rolled out across the York-based convenience store retailer's menu on Wednesday and is available as an additional topping for items including burgers, sandwiches, and mac & cheese, in addition to a standalone sandwich, sub or wrap. It will be featured on Rutter's menu exclusively for two months.

The Pork Belly is supplied from local vendor Garrett Valley in Swedesboro, N.J. According to the company, it is the only c-store chain in the country initially have this item.

Later this month, Rutter's will partner with another local vendor, Mom's Wholesale Foods in New Castle, Pa., to introduce Roni Rolls. The menu addition is soft, Italian dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, and topped with cheese.

Rutter's focuses on local manufacturers and suppliers to help it bring high-quality ingredients to customers. The c-store retailer describes local food items as products that come from producers/manufacturers within a 100-mile radius from its corporate office, or in the state of Pennsylvania, Rutter's Director of Foodservice Ryan Krebs noted.

"Rutter’s is very honored to be working with great local companies like Garrett Valley and Mom's Wholesale Foods to provide our customers with new and exciting products,” he added.

The Rutter’s footprint is comprised of more than 60 convenience stores across Pennsylvania.