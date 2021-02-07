Rutter's Expands Spiked Slushie Menu With 'Patriotic' Offering

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is celebrating America's birthday with Red, Spiked and Blue slushies.

Continuing its partnership with the Steel Reserve brand, Rutter's added fruit punch to its spiked slushies flavor line-up.

The convenience store retailer will feature Spiked Fruit Punch as well as Spiked Blue Razz slushies throughout the month. Both flavors are available in 20-ounce individual cups as well as 64-ounce and 128-ounce party bags.

The spiked slushies are the perfect adult treat during warm summer days, according to the company.

"At Rutter's, we're always looking for ways to continue giving our customers the best spiked slushies offering," said Senior Category Manager Sean Pfeiff. "We're excited to add the Spiked Fruit Punch flavor to our current options, just in time for summer. Come out and celebrate Red, Spiked, and Blue."

Rutter's added spiked slushies to its adult beverage menu in 2019, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Spiked slushies are currently available at 42 Rutter's locations throughout Pennsylvania. Each participating store will offer both the Spiked Fruit Punch and Spiked Blue Razz flavors, along with up to 14 additional flavors.

York-based Rutter's operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.