Rutter's Goes Bigger in Recent Remodel

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's completed a remodel of one of the chain's York-based stores, located at 1450 Mt Zion Road. The renovation nearly doubled the site's interior footprint from 4,300 square feet to 7,800 square feet.

The features were updated to create a fresher and more modern look, according to the company, while a second-floor mezzanine with seating for 30 was added to allow customers to enjoy meals on site.

Other changes included a larger kitchen for food prep, a 29-degree walk-in beer cave and expanded wine selection, along with large beverage coolers with a variety of options.

"We're excited to show off our newest store design ideas, which we feel the customers will truly enjoy," said Chris Hartman, vice president of fuels, advertising, and development at Rutter's. "This updated location will give our customers a fresh and modern store that reflects our commitment to innovation, which is synonymous with our brand."

In addition to the enhanced facilities, Rutter's introduced new fuel options, giving customers access to the company's Unleaded 15, Flex Fuel, ethanol-free and auto diesel options.

Rutter's has had a busy year, reaching a major milestone with the opening of its 85th location in the spring. The new stores and remodels are all part of the chain's five-year plan, which will include expansion for the first time into Delaware and Virginia, as well as an investment of $150 million into updates at several existing locations.

Headquartered in York, Rutter's is a privately held chain of convenience stores that operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter's companies include not only the c-store chain, but a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.