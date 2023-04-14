Rutter's Network Reaches 85 Convenience Stores

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is making progress on its expansion plans with the opening of its 85th convenience store, located in Orwigsburg, Pa.

The new 24-hour site measures more than 10,250 square feet and includes 14 auto-fueling positions, four commercial fueling lanes, a beer cave and arcade terminals for gamers 21 years and older.

For customers and commercial drivers who want to get on the road quicker, the location offers a range of fuels, including Supreme 93 gas and Rutter's Premium Diesel, as well as ethanol free, unleaded 15 and flex fuel alongside traditional gasolines. High-speed diesel and in-lane DEF are available for trucks.

The store is currently focusing heavily on recruitment, with up to 50 jobs available and pay for new team members starting at $17.50 an hour, just above the company's new base rate after a 2022 wage hike.

The opening comes on the heels of the company's previously announced five-year plan, which will include expansion not only in Rutter's home state of Pennsylvania, but stores for the first time in Delaware and Virginia. The company also plans to invest $150 million in remodels and updates to several existing locations.

In honor of the store's grand opening, Rutter's Children's Charities will donate $1,000 each to Penn State Schuylkill-Student Emergency Fund, Deer Lake & West Brunswick Fire Company No.1 and Northern Berks Food Pantry.

Located in York, and still family owned and operated, Rutter's is the oldest vertically integrated food company in the country, running convenience stores, a dairy and farm.