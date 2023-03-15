Rutter's Goes Live With Online Ordering

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is heeding the call for online ordering, rolling out the service to Rutter's VIP Rewards members.

"You asked for it and we answered! Today, we launched online ordering for all Rutter's Rewards customers! Now you can skip the line and order ahead at Rutters.com, or by using our updated mobile app! With billions of food combinations to choose from…Why Go Anywhere Else?!?" the convenience store retailer posted on its Facebook page on March 14.

Now, Rutter's VIP Rewards members can order food online and through the updated Rutter's mobile app, then skip the line in-store, reported Penn Live.

To commemorate the kickoff of online ordering, all VIP Rewards members will receive a bonus of 25 cents off per gallon of fuel when placing their first online order.

First-time users of the Rutter's app who sign up to be a Rutter's VIP Rewards member will receive 10 cents off per gallon of fuel. VIP Rewards members earn 3 cents off gas every day.

Rutter's won the 2022 Best Cold & Frozen Beverages Innovator award in Convenience Store News' annual Foodservice Innovators Awards program. The retailer is no stranger to the winners' circle, having won the overall Innovator of the Year title in 2012, 2018 and 2021. Rutter's was also named Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year in 2013.

Based in York, Rutter's operates 84 c-stores in its home state of Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland and West Virginia.

The retailer is setting its sights on new and existing markets to grow its retail footprint. Expansion plans call for 50 new c-store locations over the next five years. Rutter's will add c-stores to the states in which it currently operates, and will enter Delaware and Virginia for the first time, as CSNews previously reported.