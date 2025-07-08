Rutter's & Monster to Host UFC Fight Night Watch Party

There is no cover charge to attend the event.

"This is a phenomenal opportunity for Rutter's to showcase our ground-breaking bar and lounge concept, while offering our customers more of what they love to drink. Many of Rutter's customers are Monster fans, so this partnership with Monster is a natural fit," said Chris Hartman, Rutter's vice president of fuel, marketing and development.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early as the bar and lounge area can accommodate up to 49 people. The store can accommodate overflow in the store itself. Customers must be over 21 years old to enter the bar and lounge.

Rutter's 1747 Bar & Gaming Lounge concept, introduced earlier this year, serves as a one-of-a-kind destination, blending the energy of a sports bar with the ease and accessibility of a c-store, the company said at the time of the unveiling.

The new experience features 20 65-inch TVs, five video gaming terminals and a massive selection of adult beverages.

The concept was introduced at the Johnstown location, followed by a site in Milton, Pa. The latter will also air the UFC fight in the bar area.

Rutter's expects to open more 1747 Bar & Gaming Lounges in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Headquartered in York, Rutter's operates 90 c-stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of businesses, the Rutter's Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, a real estate company and a children’s charity.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 278-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.