Rutter's Rolls Out Summer Sweepstakes

To enter, customers must register as Rutter's VIP Rewards members through the convenience store retailer's mobile app or website. For each eligible product they purchase at a Rutter's store, they will get the chance to spin for a one-in-four chance of winning an instant prize or collecting drawings for the chance to win big sweepstakes rewards.

Big instant prizes include $1,000 cash and $50 Rutter's gift cards. The retailer will also give away free food and drinks from participating companies, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Red Bull, Monster, Bucked Up, ZOA, Celsius, Hershey and Rutter’s Dairy as instant prizes.

Official rules, a full list of entry items and additional details for Rutter's 2025 High Roller Summer Sweepstakes are available at www.rutterswin.com.

Rutter's summer sweepstakes have grown in recent years; in 2022, the retailer gave away more than $100,000 in prizes to its VIP customers, as Convenience Store News reported.

Headquartered in York, Rutter’s operates 89 c-stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of businesses, the Rutter's Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, a real estate company and a children’s charity.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 278-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.