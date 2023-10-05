Rutter's Revamps Its Limited-Time Menu Items

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is expanding its limited-time only (LTO) menu with three new craveable items. This marks the third time that the convenience store retailer has introduced new items to the LTO menu since it debuted earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest LTO menu items," said Rutter's foodservice category manager Chad White. "These new food options are a great addition to our extensive menu, and we can't wait for our customers to enjoy them!"

The new LTO menu items are:

The Hangover Burger: This 4-ounce Angus burger is topped with sweet and spicy bada bing sauce, bacon, a fried egg patty, pepper jack cheese topped and hash browns, all served on a toasted pretzel roll.

Mexican Pizza: Two flour tortillas are topped with seasoned beef and nacho cheese sauce, then finished with a blend of Monterey Jack and Colby cheese, bada bing sauce and fresh salsa.

Loaded Pierogies: A dozen pierogies are topped with melted cheese, sautéed onions, bacon and ranch dressing.

Rutter's recently expanded its Made For You menu with Build Your Own loaded sides, enabling customers to put their own custom spin on French fries, hashbrowns and pierogies by adding a variety of proteins, condiments, toppings and sauces. Options available to customize Rutter's Build Your Own Loaded Sides include bacon, chicken and chili, plus toppings like cheese, jalapeños, and onions. Available sauces include ranch, BBQ sauce, hot sauce and more.

York, Pa.-based Rutter's is the oldest vertically integrated food company in the country. The family owned and operated chain operates 85 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

The company is in the midst of a five-year plan that includes expansion not only in Rutter's home state of Pennsylvania, but stores for the first time in Delaware and Virginia. Rutter's also plans to invest $150 million in remodels and updates to several existing locations.