Rutter's Introduces New Limited-Time Menu Items

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is adding a trio of new items to its Rutter's Lover's Inspired food menu for a limited time. The new offerings are Kickin' Chicken and Waffles, The Donut Breakfast and Grilled Mac & Cheese.

All three items can be ordered any time of day or night, as the convenience store operator's food and beverage menu is available 24/7.

[Read more: Rutter's & Sheetz Mix It Up With Beverages]

Details of the new items include:

Kickin' Chicken and Waffles: This spicy fried chicken filet is drenched in Frank's Buffalo sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese, pickles and coleslaw, all nestled between sweet maple Belgian waffles.

The Donut Breakfast: A savory combination of a juicy sausage patty, a perfectly cooked egg and creamy white American cheese, this sandwich is made with a grilled sweet glaze doughnut rather than bread.

The Grilled Mac & Cheese: Created to be an indulgent masterpiece, this item features creamy white cheddar mac and cheese layered between slices of cheddar cheese and two slices of white bread.

"Our team is constantly working to bring unforgettable food items to our extensive menu," said Chad White, Rutter's foodservice category manager. "So go and try our amazing new Inspired lineup, because it'll only be around for a limited time."

Customers who are Rutter's VIP Rewards members and want to skip the line can take advantage of online ordering through the retailer's mobile app or at Rutters.com.

Located in York, and still family owned and operated, Rutter's is the oldest vertically integrated food company in the country, running 85 convenience stores, a dairy and farm.

Rutter's is in the midst of a five-year plan that includes expansion not only in Rutter's home state of Pennsylvania, but stores for the first time in Delaware and Virginia. The company also plans to invest $150 million in remodels and updates to several existing locations.