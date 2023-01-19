S. Abraham & Sons Adds New Manufacturers to Annual Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — S. Abraham & Sons Inc. (SAS) will host 25 new manufacturers at its 2023 Annual Vendor Exhibit & Trade Show, adding a variety of new foodservice, candy and snacks, tobacco and other brands that appeal to convenience store customers.

The event will be held Feb. 23-24 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. The theme of the 37th annual show is "Sail into Higher Profits, Steering You into 2023 and Beyond." Some of the new vendors include:

Natureipe Foods, featuring a variety of bento boxes, fruit cups and parfaits;

Nordic Waffles, offering stuffed waffles in three varieties;

Iconic Candy, bringing back Crème Savers;

Nick's, a new Swedish-style snack protein bar; and

Wild Chicken Chips, a new take on protein snacks.

Debut meat snack offerings include Charqui Jerky, Field Trip Meats and Wild Bill's. Bidi Stick, Black Buffalo, Mason Vitamin and Phoenix Energy are also among the new vendors.

New product innovations from Hostess include Kazbars and Bouncers. New items C-Force Water and Golden Dough will also be on display.

The show will also highlight bean-to-cup coffee offerings in the on-site Captain Abe's C-store, such as Franke Bean-to-Cup, Schaerer Bean-to-Cup and Bun Fast Cup. Champs Chicken, Hanger 54 Pizza and David's Cookies will also be showcased in Captain Abe's.

Like SAS' 2022 show, the Annual Vendor Exhibit & Trade Show will be held in a hybrid format. Retailers will be able to place orders on The Marketing Arm Trade Show portal during a six-week buying period running from Jan. 23 to March 5.

A subsidiary of Imperial Trading Co., Grand Rapids-based SAS provides marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. Its service area stretches from the border between the United States and Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, and it services more than 5,000 retail locations.

Headquartered in Elmwood, La., Imperial Trading has six distribution centers serving 21 states.