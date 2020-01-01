To celebrate 25 years in business, GT's Living Foods launched the limited-edition Sacred Life Kombucha, which infuses fresh pressed ginger, young coconut water and alkaline-rich blue spirulina, which naturally gives the liquid a vibrant blue color rarely seen in natural food products, according to the company. The color is meant to be symbolic of the life that flourishes around the planet and its oceans. Sacred Life Kombucha is traditionally handcrafted, raw and never processed or pasteurized. It is USDA certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified.