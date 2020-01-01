Safe-T-Fresh Rectangles Containers

Inline Plastics refreshed its Rectangles line of Safe-T-Fresh containers. Safe-T-Fresh Rectangles now feature smooth walls with a contemporary shape in a single-piece clamshell. This innovative design is a response to increased market demand for greater visibility of the contents, according to the company. The unobstructed view and alluring curves provide clarity, creating attractive showcases where the contents can take center stage. The new design retains all of the advanced product features of the original line, including: patented Safe-T-Fresh tamper evident/tamper resistant technology; industry-leading leak resistance; 100 percent recyclable; and processor friendly and automation compatible.