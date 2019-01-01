SafeResource Retail Safety Technology

Press enter to search
Mobile system automates procedures and secures stores during vulnerable openings and closings.
3SI's SafeResource

New from 3SI Security Systems, SafeResource is a mobile safety system designed specifically for retail establishments. It requires no additional hardware and functions on both Android and iPhone smartphones. Based on the company's successful SafeBanker platform, SafeResource is designed to help all types of retailers improve safety and provide comprehensive reporting of security protocols being met. Key features include uniform opening and closing processes for all stores, audio/video/chat support in panic situations, full reporting capability, reduced liability risk, and cost savings through increased efficiency in stores and the back office.

