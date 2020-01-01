SafetyGuard Plastic Shields

SafetyGuard Plastic ShieldsD&P Custom Lights & Wiring Systems is accepting rush orders of any size.
D&P Custom Lights & Wiring Systems Inc. is offering a new SafetyGuard plexiglass see-through barrier designed to provide shoppers and employees with an added level of protection, and prevent them from sneezing and coughing on each other. The plastic shields can be custom-built to any specification, and are available with multiple mounting options and custom messages. D&P is accepting rush orders of any size.