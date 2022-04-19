MicroSalt Inc. announces that its SaltMe! Potato Chips are now available to foodservice operators. According to the company, this move is a major milestone in its mission to provide healthier, full-flavor potato chips that deliver 50 percent less sodium per serving to help people have better cardiovascular health. MicroSalt's microscopic salt crystal technology enables consumers to lower their sodium intake without sacrificing flavor. SaltMe! Potato Chips come in two varieties: Original and BBQ. Each bag contains a 1-ounce serving. They are packed 24 to a case.