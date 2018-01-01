Samuel Adams Sam '76 Beer

Samuel Adams’ newest brew is Sam ’76, a refreshing and flavorful combination of a lager and an ale. Brewed using a unique process, Sam ’76 captures the best attributes of these two beer styles and creates the perfect brew to fill drinkers' glasses during social drinking occasions, according to the brewer. Sam ‘76 (4.7 percent ABV) features American Cascade, Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops that give it a tropical citrus aroma and a bright citrus hop flavor. The easy-drinking beer is available nationwide in six-pack cans for a suggested retail price of $8.99 to $9.99, 12-pack cans for a suggested price of $15.99 to $17.99, and 16-ounce single-serve cans for a suggested price of $1.99 to $2.49.