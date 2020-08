AriZona Beverages introduces SANTA FÉ, a new line of sparkling waters made with real fruit, including the first and only sparkling Arnold Palmer. Offered in 16-ounce single cans and in 12-packs, SANTA FÉ sparkling waters come in five varieties: Arnold Palmer, Lemon, Pink Grapefruit, Raspberry Lime, and Orange Mango. Each beverage is less than 20 calories per can, low-carb and gluten-free.