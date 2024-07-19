The Scoop on Consumers' Ice Cream Preferences

Chocolate vs. Vanilla

In the age-old debate about whether chocolate or vanilla reigns supreme, Gopuff declared an official (if narrow) winner: 56% of survey respondents voted for vanilla, while 44% of respondents voted for chocolate.

Nationwide Favorites

Ice cream is intensely popular on Gopuff, but there's only one pint that has reigned supreme for nearly 10 years. Ben & Jerry's Half Baked pint has been Gopuff's most-ordered ice cream every year since 2014, with the exception of 2021 when it was second only to Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake.

Some of the other most popular ice cream flavors are:

Cookies & Crème

Strawberry

Pecan Praline

Cookie Dough

Mint

Gopuff customers' favorite ice cream novelties include:

Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bar

Bubbies Hawaii Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

M&M's Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Meanwhile, when it comes to favorite ice cream brands, Talenti, Bubbies Hawaii, Blue Bunny and Haagen-Dazs round out the top five along with Ben & Jerry's.

The Most Popular Toppings

When it comes to the perfect pairing with ice cream, Gopuff ranked the five most popular toppings based on customer survey responses:

Oreos (18%) Whipped cream (13%) Brownies (10%) Chocolate sauce (10%) Sprinkles (9%)

Not Just a Cherry on Top

Gopuff's recent findings also revealed an array of popular ice cream toppings that go beyond the traditional sprinkles and chocolate syrup. These unconventional toppings highlight a growing trend of adventurous and salty flavor pairings, the company said. Top pairings include:

Gummies

Pickles

Potato chips/pretzels

Bacon

Cereal

French fries

Boba

Olive oil

Treating Themselves

While customers across the country often add an ice cream pint to their bag, Gopuff unveiled which five U.S. cities love to treat themselves the most based on the percentage of orders containing ice cream.

Auburn, Ala.

33% of orders contain ice cream

Most popular flavor: Ben & Jerry's Half Baked Ice Cream Pint

Hartford, Conn.

31% of orders contain ice cream

Most popular flavor: Ben & Jerry's Milk & Cookies Ice Cream Pint

Providence, R.I.

30% of orders contain ice cream

Most popular flavor: Ben & Jerry's Milk & Cookies Ice Cream Pint

Birmingham, Ala.

30% of orders contain ice cream

Most popular flavor: Ben & Jerry's Half Baked Ice Cream Pint

Madison, Wis.

30% of orders contain ice cream

Most popular flavor: Ben & Jerry's Half Baked Ice Cream Pint

Time of Day for Purchases

More than a quarter of ice cream sales are purchased between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday is the most popular day to order ice cream on Gopuff, with 17% of sales happening on that day.

Eating Preferences

When the choice is between a cup and a cone, people would prefer to have a cup and cone combo (52%), followed by in a cone (34%) then cup (14%).

[Read more: Gopuff Enhances 'Basically' Private Label Offering]

When indulging in ice cream at home, 63% of people like to dig into their ice cream straight from the pint, while only 37% like to scoop it into a bowl.

Founded in 2013, Philadelphia-based Gopuff is a leading instant commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in as fast as 15 minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to over-the-counter medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the United States and United Kingdom.