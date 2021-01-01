Scripto Folding Lighters

Press enter to search
Three new lighter colors join new packaging for the line.
New Scripto Folding Lighter Colors

Calico Brands Inc. unveiled new packaging and three new lighter colors for its refillable Scripto Folding Lighter line. The lighters are now available in berry red, cobalt blue, and ash gray. Each Scripto Folding Lighter conveniently lights in multiple positions and folds into a compact 5.5-inch lighter, allowing for easy storage in small spaces such as kitchen drawers and backpacks. The product is available in a single pack on a full-size blister card or a space saver blister card with a suggested retail price of $7.59.

