Calico Brands Inc. introduces the Scripto Hybrid Lighter, designed to be the perfect crossover of a multi-purpose lighter and a pocket lighter. The product features a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, adult-friendly push button ignition, and adjustable flame. Available in five colors — blue, green, red, white and black — the Scripto Hybrid Lighter is available in a 50-count display-a-tray and one pack open stock, with a manufacturer suggested retail price of $1.99 per lighter.