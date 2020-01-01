Press enter to search
The product is designed to be the perfect crossover of a multi-purpose lighter and a pocket lighter.
Calico Brands Inc. introduces the Scripto Hybrid Lighter, designed to be the perfect crossover of a multi-purpose lighter and a pocket lighter. The product features a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, adult-friendly push button ignition, and adjustable flame. Available in five colors — blue, green, red, white and black — the Scripto Hybrid Lighter is available in a 50-count display-a-tray and one pack open stock, with a manufacturer suggested retail price of $1.99 per lighter. 

