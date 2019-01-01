S&D Coffee & Tea Infused Beverages

Inspired by the traditional agua fresca, S&D Coffee & Tea introduces a new line of infused beverages. The line features eight drink varieties made with real fruit juice, real cane sugar and natural flavors. The varieties include Black Cherry Citrus, Blackberry Lemonade, Cucumber Lime, Ginger Pear, Mango Lemonade, Orange Passionfruit (reduced-sugar), Papaya Pineapple, and Strawberry Watermelon. Non-carbonated and caffeine-free, the infused beverages align with the latest consumer demands for lighter refreshment in a variety of fresh and fun flavors, according to the company.