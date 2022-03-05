Driven by consumer interest in full-flavored cocktails without all the calories found in many traditional mixed drinks, the Seagram’s Escapes brand unveils Seagram’s Escapes Cocktails, a new line of cocktail-inspired flavored malt beverages. The line includes four modern cocktail flavors: Pineapple Mule, with subtly spicy ginger notes; Strawberry Margarita, with a splash of lime; Grapefruit Paloma, featuring smooth and citrusy grapefruit and lime flavors; and Lemon Collins, bursting with lemon flavor. Seagram’s Escapes Cocktails offer consumers an authentic cocktail taste with a 5 percent ABV and just 100 calories per can. Variety packs are available in 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans.