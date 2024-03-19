Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

The variety pack features malt beverages packed with orange, pineapple and passion fruit flavors.
Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Fifco USA's malt beverage brand Seagram's Escapes introduces its new variety pack, the Jamaican Me Happiness Collection. Inspired by the brand's No. 1 best-selling flavor, Jamaican Me Happy, the pack includes three additional flavor options: orange-noted Jamaican Me Smile, tropical pineapple-inspired Jamaican Me Sunny and passion fruit-infused Jamaican Me Glow. The collection is available all year in a 12-count variety pack of 11.2-ounce bottles or 12-ounce cans, as well as in a 24-count club variety pack of bottles. Jamaican Me Sunny will join Jamaican Me Happy as a 7.5-ounce can option to drive sampling and trial.  

