Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Fifco USA's malt beverage brand Seagram's Escapes introduces its new variety pack, the Jamaican Me Happiness Collection. Inspired by the brand's No. 1 best-selling flavor, Jamaican Me Happy, the pack includes three additional flavor options: orange-noted Jamaican Me Smile, tropical pineapple-inspired Jamaican Me Sunny and passion fruit-infused Jamaican Me Glow. The collection is available all year in a 12-count variety pack of 11.2-ounce bottles or 12-ounce cans, as well as in a 24-count club variety pack of bottles. Jamaican Me Sunny will join Jamaican Me Happy as a 7.5-ounce can option to drive sampling and trial.