Seagram's Escapes Margaritas Cocktails

Seagram's Escapes introduces a 12 pack of margarita-inspired flavored malt beverages with its new Cocktails Margarita variety pack. According to the company, the new offering is intended to take advantage of the skinny margarita trend, which is up 51 percent over the last four years. The pack flavors include Strawberry, Watermelon, Classic Lime and Prickly Pear. Seagram's Escapes Cocktails Margaritas contain just 100 calories per 12-ounce slim can and can be found at retailers across the United States.