Sheetz Adds to Private Label Beverage Offer

The vodka sodas are mixed with peach gummy rings and and are lightly carbonated.
Danielle Romano
Sheetz vodka sodas

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is giving its private label beverage assortment some fizz.

The convenience store chain is offering two new vodka soda flavors: Shpiked Peach Ringz and the higher-proof Shpiiiked Peach Ringz, reported Store Brands, a sister publication to Convenience Store News.

Developed in partnership with fellow Pennsylvania-based Slushed Brands LLC, the new private label drinks are mixed with peach gummy rings and distilled premium vodka, and are lightly carbonated to deliver a burst of peachy flavor.

Shpiked Peach Ringz features 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), while Shpiiiked Peach Ringz is a bit stronger at 8% ABV.

"Summer is here, and we couldn't be more excited to kick this season off by releasing these bright, bubbly, peach-packed vodka sodas to our customers," said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain at Sheetz. "These drinks taste like sunshine in a can and are the ideal drinks to keep the good vibes going, whether you're by a pool, at the beach or at a baseball game. This is our way of turning up the flavor and fun for our customers all summer long."

Single 16-ounce cans of both drinks retail for $2.19, and six-packs of 12-ounce cans retail for $11.99 at Sheetz stores. Single 19-ounce cans of Shpiiiked Peach Ringz sell for $11.99 at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates more than 770 store locations throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz is No. 12 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Convenience Store News and Store Brands are properties of EnsembleIQ.

