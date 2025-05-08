 Skip to main content

Sheetz Named One of 'America's Most Innovative Companies'

It is the only convenience retailer to appear on this year's ranking.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Sheetz drive-thru

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is gaining recognition as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and Statista. 

Companies ranked to this year's list were recognized for their product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields — from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. 

[Related content: Sheetz Aims to Put Itself Out of Business]

The 300 U.S. companies with the highest score were awarded America's Most Innovative Companies in 2025. Sheetz is the only convenience retail chain included on this year's list.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Innovation Pipeline

In 2019, Sheetz opened office space in Pittsburgh to exclusively focus on new lines of business, next-generation customer experience and envisioning what convenience will look like 10-plus years from now. In 2023, the operator doubled the size of this office space, significantly expanding its footprint to support rapid growth and new initiatives within the company.

It is this pioneering spirit that drove the company to:

As the company stated, it was also ahead of the curve in the convenience industry in supporting electric vehicles (EV), surpassing 2 million EV charging sessions in 2023.

For the full Fortune's 2025 list of America's Most Innovative Companies, click here.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates more than 770 store locations throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds