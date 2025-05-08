Sheetz Named One of 'America's Most Innovative Companies'
Innovation Pipeline
In 2019, Sheetz opened office space in Pittsburgh to exclusively focus on new lines of business, next-generation customer experience and envisioning what convenience will look like 10-plus years from now. In 2023, the operator doubled the size of this office space, significantly expanding its footprint to support rapid growth and new initiatives within the company.
It is this pioneering spirit that drove the company to:
- Implement touchscreen ordering decades before most retailers;
- Build drive-thrus at its stores for customers who are on the go;
- Be among the first to introduce voice-activated ordering through Amazon Alexa; and
- Implement Scan & Go during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the company stated, it was also ahead of the curve in the convenience industry in supporting electric vehicles (EV), surpassing 2 million EV charging sessions in 2023.
For the full Fortune's 2025 list of America's Most Innovative Companies, click here.
Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates more than 770 store locations throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.