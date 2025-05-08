Sheetz Named One of 'America's Most Innovative Companies'

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is gaining recognition as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and Statista.

Companies ranked to this year's list were recognized for their product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields — from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys.

The 300 U.S. companies with the highest score were awarded America's Most Innovative Companies in 2025. Sheetz is the only convenience retail chain included on this year's list.