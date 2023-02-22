Sheetz Appoints New Chairman of the Board

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. named former President and CEO Joe Sheetz as the company's new chairman of the board of directors, effective immediately. His responsibilities include overseeing the board's activities as they relate to corporate governance and risk, executive appointments and compensation, and long-term planning.

Joe Sheetz previously served as executive vice chairman.

"Family and employee ownership are what fuels us here at Sheetz," said Travis Sheetz, who succeeded Joe as president and CEO. "It takes devoted family members and talented employees who believe in our mission to achieve the level of success we strive for. This change in leadership is vital to sustain both the growth of this business and our family legacy."

Joe Sheetz led the convenience store chain as president and CEO from 2013 to 2018, and served solely as CEO until December 2021. As the new board chairman, he succeeds two family members, filling the role previously held by his cousin Stan Sheetz, who served from October 2013 to February 2023. His uncle, Steve Sheetz, served as chairman from October 1995 to October 2013.

Stan Sheetz will remain an active member of the board while Steve will maintain his role as director emeriti.

"I'm proud to have this great opportunity, and I look forward to following in the footsteps of Steve and Stan, who led Sheetz to new heights in our industry," said Joe Sheetz. "I assure you that the Sheetz family values and the culture our employees helped us maintain for the last 70 years will live on."

The Sheetz board of directors brings valuable and different perspectives to the company's strategy and long-term visions through a mix of inside and outside expert views, the company said. The board's goal is to hold senior leadership accountable to growing the company and operating with the company's shareholders' best interests in mind.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 670 c-stores across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.