Sheetz Promotes Three to Executive Leadership Roles

The management changes affect the IT, marketing and petroleum supply departments.
Emily Sheetz headshot
Emily Sheetz

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. made some major personnel shifts this week, promoting three vice presidents to the role of executive vice president of their respective departments. 

Emily Sheetz and Ryan Sheetz, second-generation Sheetz family leaders, will take on their new positions with the strategy and IT, and marketing and brand departments, respectively, while Trevor Walter will continue his work in petroleum supply management.

"Sheetz would not be where it is today without the strong leadership of Emily, Ryan and Trevor," said Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz. "Since joining Sheetz, they have all inspired their teams to consistently deliver on our organization's mission of 'Total Customer Focus.' Each has remained committed to our company, their colleagues and our employees and they will continue to play a vital part in our company's efforts to grow."

Ryan Sheetz headshot
Ryan Sheetz

In her new role, Emily Sheetz will be responsible for providing leadership and direction for the 250 employees from Sheetz's strategy, IT and innovation teams, some of whom work in the retailer's office space in Pittsburgh. She will also focus on formalizing the company's strategic planning processes and forging new working relationships across the organization. 

Ryan Sheetz will now oversee the company's total marketing results, as well as performance of Sheetz Distribution Services and Sheetz Brothers Kitchen. In addition to furthering the brand's position as being the ultimate one-stop-shop for its customers, he will also develop the company's annual marketing strategies, drive the implementation of go-to-market plans that ensure Sheetz is positioned to serve its customers 24/7/365. He will also lead teams to maintain a strong and positive work culture.

Trevor Walter headshot
Trevor Walter

In Walter's previous role, he oversaw the acquisition of traditional and nontraditional petroleum offerings for Sheetz, and helped steer the growth of an electric vehicle charging network at Sheetz stores. In his new role, he will continue to direct all aspects of the organization's supply chain policies, objectives and initiatives. Walter will also lead a team of nearly 20 employees that will aim to move forward internal and external logistics and control processes, and will oversee domestic sourcing of material and services, and transportation.

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 25,000 associates and operates more than 700 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. 

