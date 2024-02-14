Sheetz Promotes Three to Executive Leadership Roles

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. made some major personnel shifts this week, promoting three vice presidents to the role of executive vice president of their respective departments.

Emily Sheetz and Ryan Sheetz, second-generation Sheetz family leaders, will take on their new positions with the strategy and IT, and marketing and brand departments, respectively, while Trevor Walter will continue his work in petroleum supply management.

"Sheetz would not be where it is today without the strong leadership of Emily, Ryan and Trevor," said Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz. "Since joining Sheetz, they have all inspired their teams to consistently deliver on our organization's mission of 'Total Customer Focus.' Each has remained committed to our company, their colleagues and our employees and they will continue to play a vital part in our company's efforts to grow."