Sheetz to Grow Electric Vehicle Charging Network in Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) awarded six grants to Sheetz Inc. to allow the convenience store chain to expand access to electric vehicle (EV) charging throughout the state.

Six other grants were also awarded to site hosts that plan to build EV chargers at Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT recently selected a total of 54 projects in 35 Pennsylvania counties for a total investment of $33.8 million to increase availability of EV charging as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. The program was established last year through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and provides states with $7.5 billion to help make EV charging more accessible nationally.

The PennDOT grants come on the heels of plans unveiled earlier this year by the state of Ohio, which became the first state in the nation to develop an EV infrastructure plan under the NEVI program.

The following Sheetz locations received funding:

678 Frankstown Road, Altoona

215 Arsenal Road, York

7970 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg

1910 Mt Nebo Road, Sewickley

300 Racetrack Road, Washington

205 N Center Ave., New Stanton

1400 Logan Ave., Tyrone

3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg

8555 Lancaster Ave., Bethel

398 E Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg

2604 West State St., New Castle

1900 Ritner Highway, Carlisle

"Ensuring that we remain innovative is at the forefront of everything we do as a company," said Trevor Walter, vice president of petroleum supply management at Sheetz. "After celebrating a significant EV milestone earlier this year, we remain committed to increasing the reach of our EV charging network to meet the needs of current and future customers."

In April, Sheetz surpassed a major milestone of 2 million EV charging sessions. An early adopter of EV charging, Sheetz installed its first EV charger in Pennsylvania in 2012. Today, Sheetz has 683 total electric vehicle chargers at 98 of its store locations.

Established in 1952 and based in Altoona, Sheetz operates more than 700 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz is No. 10 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2023.