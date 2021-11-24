Sheetz Brings Back Limited-Edition Donut Beer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is kicking off "Hole-idayz" celebrations with the return of a limited-edition craft beer.

Project Happy Hole-idayz, a deep golden pale ale, is brewed with 1 pound per barrel of the convenience store retailer's Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes and features notes of fresh baked doughnuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley.

Sheetz unveiled the brew last Black Friday and will reintroduce Project Happy Hole-idayz at 4 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 26. It will be available at 261 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

Project Happy Hole-idayz is brewed in partnership with Asheville, N.C.-based Wicked Weed Brewing Co. and comes in four-packs of 16-ounce cans that retail for $7.99. Project Happy Hole-idayz will not be restocked once it is sold out.

Sheetz will comply with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver's license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

A list of participating locations is available here.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 630 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.