Sheetz Brings Halloween-Themed Drinks to Its Beverage Offer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is offering some scarily good beverages for Halloween. A trio of seasonal, themed limited-time offerings are now available across the convenience store retailer's footprint until Nov. 1.

The Halloween Sheetz drinkz include:

Vanilla Thriller Cold Brew: A cold brew beverage with salted caramel and spiced brown sugar, available for $3.19 each.

Candy Bag Milkshake: A salted caramel milkshake with swirls of caramel, chocolate and peanut butter, topped with whipped cream and cookiez-n-cream. It is available for $3.99 each with a My Sheetz Rewardz.

Transfuzion Refresher: A white chocolate raspberry layered seltzer available for $3.99 each with a My Sheetz Rewardz account.

The Halloween drinks are accessible at all of Sheetz's 700-plus locations.

Established in 1952 and based in Altoona, Sheetz operates more than 700 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Other recent Halloween deals in the c-store channel include an array of offerings from 7-Eleven Inc. The Irving, Texas-based retailer is bringing back its fan-favorite promotion of letting 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members buy any large pizza and get a second one for free on October 30-31. The deal is available both in-store and via the 7NOW Delivery app.

The retailer also launched a new Mtn Den Pitch Black Slurpee, which combines the citrus punch flavor of Mtn Dew with a blast of dark citrus. The Slurpee will be available for a limited time only at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores.

Additionally, 7-Eleven is rolling out new 7-Select candy, including holiday staples like candy corn, gummies, cotton candy and more. Additionally, from Oct. 25-31, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can snag standard-size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Starburst, Nerds Ropes and more for only $1.