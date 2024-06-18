Customers can take advantage of the special deal by adding it under the OFFERZ tab on the Sheetz mobile app.

Customers can choose from milkshake flavors such as Oreo Cookies & Cream, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chill and Cool Mint Chip.

Nonmembers can join My Sheetz Rewardz for free by downloading the Sheetz app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. After joining, they will earn five points for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases in-store and online; enjoy monthly offers delivered straight to the app; automatically receive a three-cents-per-gallon fuel discount; and have the ability to sue points to unlock additional fuel deals.

The f'real milkshake discount marks Sheetz's second recent summer offer. The convenience store chain also invited customers to "fuel like a gas-illionaire" this summer for the chance to win one of four drawings for $220,000 in prizes.

Ways to enter include:

Five entries are granted for every gallon of Unleaded 88 or E85 purchased.

One entry is granted for every gallon of other fuel grades purchased, including regular, mid-grade, premium, ethanol free, diesel exhaust fluid and diesel.

One entry is granted when customers redeem 88 My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty points.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees.