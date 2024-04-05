Sheetz Named Among the Best Companies to Work For

Sheetz has also ranked third on the Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune for two straight years.

The recognition follows the company's recent announcement that it plans to hire 2,200 employees throughout its operational footprint. To get started on that goal, Sheetz hosted hiring events and on-the-spot interviews at more than 720 locations on March 27.

Sheetz is also continuing its expansion westward, now operating more than 30 locations in Columbus, Ohio, and four stores in Dayton, Ohio. Last month, the company officially broke ground on the construction of its first-ever store in Detroit, which will open later this year, alongside stores in Toledo, Ohio.

Great Place To Work selected the finalists for the Fortune Best Companies to Work For List based on how fairly employees are treated, using analytics and confidential feedback from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees. The company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, tuition reimbursement, 12 weeks paid maternity leave, flexible schedules and more.