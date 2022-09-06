Sheetz Drops Diesel Fuel Price

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing its diesel fuel prices to $4.49 per gallon.

Starting on Sept. 5, Labor Day, the convenience store operator's decreased diesel fuel prices will last through Sept. 30. All 654 Sheetz locations that offer diesel fuel pumps will reduce the price drivers pay.

Truck Driver Appreciation Week is Sept. 11-17,

"Truck drivers are the backbone of this country," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them."

The retailer plans to further show its appreciation by offering truck drivers a free meal that includes their choice of any half Made-to-Order (MTO) sub, bag of fryz and a self-serve coffee or fountain drink in any size. To redeem the offer, truck drivers can enter "TRUCKYEAH" in the Sheetz mobile app from Sept. 11 through Sept. 30.

Earlier this year, Sheetz rolled back prices at the pump for Independence Day, as Convenience Store News reported. The retailer reduced its fuel prices to $3.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 in a limited-time offer that was available through the Fourth of July holiday travel season.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz Inc. is a family-owned and operated convenience store chain with more than 23,000 employees. Sheetz provides a menu of MTO sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through touch-screen order points. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Sheetz operates more than 640 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Other initiatives for Truck Driver Appreciation Week include promotions at Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co. locations from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. The travel center operator kicked off an extended celebration to further recognize and thank the drivers with two months of exclusive offers, extra rewards points and events for professional drivers.

"Professional drivers go further every day to deliver more than 70 percent of the goods this country depends on, and we want to show how much we appreciate all they do," said Pilot Co. CEO Shameek Konar. "Thank you to our very own Pilot drivers and all the professional drivers out there for trucking through even the toughest times. We are honored to serve you, and we're going even further this Driver Appreciation to celebrate your immense contributions."

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops also offered Truck Driver Appreciation Week deals that include fresh food and drink offers; a free hot sandwich or fresh salad with an oil change; discounts on Amarillo Supply Co. products throughout September and October; and a free Amarillo Supply Co. hat with the purchase of a three-pack of gloves for $9.99, or any of the six Amarillo Supply Co. safety items promoted at 15 percent off, throughout September and October.

Drivers will also be entered for a chance to instantly win 1,000 or 2,000 My Love Rewards points each time they swipe their My Love Rewards card during September.