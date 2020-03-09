Sheetz Earns Nod as PEOPLE’S '50 Companies That Care'

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is earning recognition for its response to protecting its employees, associates and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convenience store chain, which is based in Altoona, was named one of the 2020 People's "50 Companies That Care," presented by Great Place to Work and People magazine. The annual list, now in its fourth year, specifically focused on how companies have responded to the COVID-19 crisis to care for their employees, their communities and the world.

Sheetz ranked 11th on this year’s list, which will be included in the Sept. 14 issue of People and hit newsstands nationwide on Sept. 4.

"The health and well-being of our team members, customers and communities we call home has been our top priority since the onset of COVID-19," said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. "As an essential business, Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community. We are truly grateful for the dedication and commitment of our employees, who have worked tirelessly to provide total customer focus, especially during these challenging times. They are the true heart and soul of this company."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sheetz has implemented new cleaning and sanitization protocols as well as new safety measures, releasing new scan-and-go technology in support of social distancing recommendations, rolling out curbside pickup and delivery options, offering free coffee to healthcare workers to fuel them as they fought the pandemic on the front lines, donating more than 600,000 meals to children and families in need, and much more.

Rankings in People's "50 Companies That Care" represent the experience of more than 4.7 million U.S. employees. People partnered with Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, to analyze employees' survey feedback on how their workplaces make a difference in their lives and communities.

"Best workplaces like Sheetz are showing up for their employees and communities during this unprecedented time and they’re able to do this because of the strong investments in their cultures leading up to this point," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Having a foundation of trust has allowed these businesses to find innovative responses to COVID-19."

Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.