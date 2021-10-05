​Sheetz Increases Store Employee Wages for Second Time This Year

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is further demonstrating its commitment to its workforce by instating a $2-an-hour wage increase for all of its 18,000 store employees.

Effective May 21, the wage increase equates to a $50 million annual investment and marks the second time this year Sheetz has upped employee wages. The company made a $28.5 million investment that went into effect on Feb. 12, affecting a majority of the 18,000 store employees, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The convenience store retailer previously made a $15 million investment in store employee wages in 2016 and a $16.8 million investment in store employee wages in 2019.

In addition to the hourly wage increase, Sheetz is making a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program, in which employees will earn an extra $1 an hour from May 21 to Sept. 23.

"To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees," said Sheetz President and Chief Operating Officer Travis Sheetz. "That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career."

The convenience retailer is looking to bolster its employee count and hosted a hiring day on March 31 for full-time and part-time positions at all of its 622 store locations. In all, Sheetz plans to hire more than 2,800 new employees — including nearly 1,200 in its home state of Pennsylvania. Prospective employees can learn about upcoming open hiring events and apply for a position by visiting https://jobs.sheetz.com.

Sheetz — which recently took the No. 83 spot on the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For — offers competitive pay and benefit packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses, an employee stock ownership plan, vacation time and more. It also recently updated its parental leave policy which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Based in Altoona, Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated c-store chain with more than 20,000 employees. It operates locations throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.