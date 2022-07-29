Sheetz to Launch Major Expansion in Western Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is solidifying its position in western Pennsylvania. The convenience store operator plans to double its area footprint with a goal of opening as many as 30 new locations in the region in the next three to five years.

Western Pennsylvania is already a Sheetz stronghold, but the company believes there is room for more locations, reported the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"Even though Sheetz has a long history in Western Pennsylvania, but there are many areas that could benefit from the 24/7 convenience that our company provides," said Brian Dinges, director of real estate for Sheetz, in a statement.

The convenience store operator selected Dallas-based real estate broker CBRE to assist its developer, Pittsburgh's RBG Development, with site selection.

The announcement comes just over a month after fellow Pennsylvania-based convenience store retailer Wawa Inc., which has a stronger presence in eastern Pennsylvania, shared its plans to move farther west into central Pennsylvania, as Convenience Store News reported.

The convenience store retailer plans to expand the number of locations it operates in central Pennsylvania by adding more locations along the Susquehanna River. Its plans call for Wawa to double its store count over the next three to five years, with the first new central Pennsylvania store likely to open as early as 2024. There is the potential to add up to 40 additional stores in the area, Wawa said.

Wawa currently operates nearly 1,000 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

"With a commitment to fulfilling lives, we're thrilled to continue our growth and expansion in our existing markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to the community," said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa. "In addition, Wawa's continued expansion will mean even more convenience and new jobs in the central Pennsylvania community."

The convenience store retailers currently overlap in the middle of Pennsylvania. To date, Sheetz operates 294 convenience stores within the state.

In April 2022, Sheetz announced plans to expand further into western Ohio with 20 new stores over the next five years. Its first location in that region is expected to open in Dayton in 2024.

As Convenience Store News reported, the planned stores will bring Sheetz's food-focused offering to the area, allowing customers to select items from its signature Made-to-Order (MTO) menu and an array of customized specialty drinks around the clock.

Each Sheetz store employs approximately 30 people. The retailer offers a competitive pay and benefits package to all employees. These benefits include medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time, and more.

Sheetz was named one of the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies for Work For, ranking 33rd on the list, which recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz Inc. is a family-owned and operated convenience store chain with more than 23,000 employees. Sheetz provides a menu of MTO sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order points. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Sheetz operates more than 640 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.