Sheetz Launches Hiring Initiative for Pennsylvania C-stores

Prospective employees interested in attending a hiring event need to apply for a store position online at jobs.sheetz.com before arriving at a participating store. Once inside, they can check in for the hiring event at the cash register by scanning a QR code provided by Sheetz.

[Read more: Sheetz Opens Third Wellness Center]

Sheetz will also host hiring events and on-the-spot interviews at all 760 c-stores across its seven-state footprint. In total, it seeks to hire 1,350 employees company-wide.

In addition to the interviews, prospective employees can learn more about Sheetz's commitment to providing sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture at these hiring events, the company said.

The retailer offers competitive pay and an industry-leading benefits packages to employees, including medical, vision and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, college tuition reimbursement, 12 weeks paid maternity leave, flexible schedules and more.

For its commitment to its workforce, Sheetz ranked second in the 2024 Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune. The retail chain was also named to the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work for List nine years in a row.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates more than 760 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina and Michigan.