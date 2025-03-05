 Skip to main content

Sheetz Opens Third Wellness Center

The facility is tailored to enhance physical and mental health among employees.
Danielle Romano
Sheetz Shwellness Center

ALTOONA, Pa. — Through a partnership with Marathon Health, Sheetz Inc. cut the ribbon on a new "Shwellness" Center in Altoona.

This is convenience store operator's third Shwellness Center designed to prioritize the holistic well-being of all Sheetz employees and eligible family members, the company stated. Sheetz's first wellness center opened in 2012 on the company's Claysburg, Pa., campus, followed by a second location at the Burlington, N.C., distribution center.

Sheetz partners with Marathon Health to provide an array of services at the Shwellness Center tailored to enhance physical and mental health, including annual physical exams, urgent and sick care, behavioral health counseling, personalized health coaching, expert nutritional guidance, lab services, free onsite medications and allergy shots. 

Through a partnership with Procare Physical Therapy, employees can receive physical therapy services onsite too. The Shwellness clinicians and staff work closely with local healthcare providers to coordinate care and collaborate to promote a complete understanding of the overall health of the patient. 

These comprehensive wellness offerings are available to every Sheetz team member and their eligible dependents at no cost, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting its employees’ health, productivity and overall quality of life, according to the company. These offerings also extend beyond the building, as many services are available virtually for employees outside the immediate Altoona area.

"As a family-owned and -operated company, we truly believe in providing benefits that matter to our employees and their families," said Stephanie Doliveira, executive vice president of people and culture at Sheetz. "Providing direct access to health and wellness services is one way we demonstrate that we care about their overall health and well-being."

Sheetz spearheaded a comprehensive transformation of an existing building to create the Altoona wellness center. This project not only involved a complete interior renovation but also included exterior enhancements and extensive building upgrades.

For its commitment to its workforce, Sheetz ranked second in the 2024 Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune. The retail chain was also named to the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work for List nine years in a row.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates more than 760 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina and Michigan. 

