Sheetz Launches 'Summer of Sheetz' Delivery Promotion

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is teaming up with third-party delivery service DoorDash to celebrate the start of summer by offering a delivery deal.

From May 31 through June 28, all orders placed through the Sheetz mobile app or the Sheetz website will be charged $0 for delivery.

The offer is available at Sheetz convenience stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

"Customers don't have to travel to get their hands on our mouthwatering menu," said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of marketing and brand at Sheetz. "Thanks to our partnership with DoorDash, customers don't even need to get out of the pool. Just open the Sheetz app or website, choose from our extensive Made-to-Order menu including breakfast, appetizers, lunch, dinner and more, customize it just how you want, and have it delivered right to your door — or pool."

To commemorate the unofficial start of summer, customers can order a variety of summer items off of the retailer's signature Made-to-Order menu. These include burgers, hot dogs, iced drinks, milkshakes, smoothies and more, the company said.

The delivery deal is only available at participating Sheetz locations when ordering via the Sheetz app or website.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 630 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz partnered with DoorDash to roll out on-demand delivery from more than 560 c-stores in December, as Convenience Store News reported. The retailer initially offered delivery through the DoorDash website or mobile app before adding the ability to order through Sheetz's website or mobile app in January. Customers can have their items delivered exclusively through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

"This new partnership with DoorDash allows Sheetz to significantly expand delivery options and further fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when they want it, how they want it," Ryan Sheetz said when the partnership launched. "Customers can still order from our extensive Made-to-Order menu and select custom options with the touch of a finger, and now, they can do it from the comfort of their home."

A variety of offerings from Sheetz's MTO menu and the Sheetz Brothers Coffee lineup can be ordered for delivery. Convenience items such as bottled drinks, energy drinks, candy, snack bars, chips and medicine are also available for purchase and delivery through the platform.

DoorDash connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany.

Other recent summertime offerings from convenience retailers include Spicewood, Texas-based Texas Born's annual Summer Scratch & Win giveaway, which gives customers the chance to win free gas for a year, as well as Dallas Cowboys & Spurs tickets, Bluetooth speakers, Yeti tumblers and coolers, Six Flags Fiesta tickets and variety of food, drinks and snack offerings.

Additionally, Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments LLC kicked off its 100 Days of Summer promotions program in May, and Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's brought back its Summer of Freedom sweepstakes for a second year.