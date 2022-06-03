TXB Brings Back Summer Scratch & Win Giveaway With Daily Rewards

SPICEWOOD, Texas — The annual Summer Scratch & Win giveaway is coming back to Texas Born (TXB) convenience stores.

From June 1 through Aug. 31, customers can use the TXB mobile app to play a virtual scratch-and-win game that offers the chance to win one free prize every day.

One winner each week will be selected to receive free gas for a year.

"We love treating our guests through our Summer Scratch & Win giveaway each year, as it's something they look forward to all year long," said Anna Felz, marketing and brand manager at TXB. "Nothing beats winning daily prizes, whether it's a fun trip to Six Flags, free gas for a year or a juicy brisket sandwich to enjoy for lunch. We want TXB visitors to get the most out of summer every day by experiencing our fresh-made meals, snacks and beverages."

This year's Summer Scratch & Win prizes include both big ticket items and smaller treats, including:

Free gas for a year (one winner per week)

Dallas Cowboys & Spurs tickets

Bluetooth speakers

Yeti tumblers and coolers

Six Flags Fiesta tickets

A variety of food, drinks and snack offerings

To redeem their prizes, winners simply go to the cash register and show the cashier the barcode produced on their phone by the Summer Scratch & Win game for any in-store prize, or fill out a form to have their prize shipped to them.

Coupons earned through the game are valid for 24 hours. Customers can win one prize per day.

Over the past year, the company has continued a companywide rebranding initiative to go from Kwik Chek to TXB, opening its first new-build location in August 2021. The Lone Star State-based operator selected its product lineup to provide guests with on-the-go, non-GMO snacks and beverages that are "Texas Born'' by sourcing products and ingredients from local vendors.

Spicewood-based TXB, which operates more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, is not the only convenience retailer to launch summertime deals to draw in travelers. Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments LLC kicked off its 100 Days of Summer promotions program in May. Available throughout the company's family of community brands, its promotions will run through Sept. 6, as Convenience Store News reported.

Enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members will receive exclusive limited-time offers and opportunities to save money at the pump. Additionally, throughout the summer, GPM is partnering with various suppliers to provide loyalty members with limited-time opportunities to stack their savings.

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's also brought back its Summer of Freedom sweepstakes for a second year. The campaign presents the convenience store chain's guests with the opportunity to win an "epic" summer adventure of their choice, as well as free fuel for the summer.

Customers can play a Scratch, Match, and Win Game in the Casey's app or online daily, and qualifying purchases using a Casey's Rewards account automatically enter guests into the weekly and monthly prize drawings to win one of four summer adventures or free fuel for the summer.