Sheetz Offers Gas Price Break for Thanksgiving Week

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is giving the gift of relief at the pump this Thanksgiving season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 per gallon.

From Nov. 21–28, the price reduction will only be available at the 368 Sheetz convenience stores that offer Unleaded 88. Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells Unleaded 88 by clicking here.

"Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in," said Sheetz Inc. President and CEO Travis Sheetz. "We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday."

The Pennsylvania-based retailer is stacking up the savings even after the special promotion ends. After the offer expires on Nov. 28, customers who sign up for the My Sheetz Rewardz program using code "FUELUP88" during the promotional period and purchase Unleaded 88 fuel will receive 500 rewards points within 24 hours. Points can be redeemed for fuel discounts, as well as food and drink items in-store.

Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member by downloading the Sheetz app.

Continued Relief

The price reduction of Unleaded 88 is the latest promotion from Sheetz. The convenience store and fuel retailer rolled back prices at the pump more than once this year to provide customers with some relief:

In honor of Independence Day, Sheetz reduced the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 for a gallon of E85. At the time , the national average gas price hovered around the $5 mark, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

To commemorate Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 11–17), Sheetz dropped the price of diesel fuel to $4.49 per gallon. The promotion ran from Labor Day (Sept. 5) through Sept. 30.

Additionally, the retailer teamed up with the Pennsylvania Lottery for the "Free Gas for a Year" contest. Through Sept. 30, customers at all 299 Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania had the chance to win free gas for a year by purchasing a lottery ticket.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 650 convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.