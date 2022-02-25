Sheetz & Pilot Kick Off Hiring Drives to Add New Team Members

NATIONAL REPORT — With spring right around the corner — followed by the busy travel season — several companies in the convenience channel are kicking off hiring sprees.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz wants to hire 3,500 employees companywide and will host hiring days across its network beginning in March

During the hiring days, prospective employees can apply for employment in person as well as learn about Sheetz's commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category as we know it.

In 2021, Sheetz invested more than $70 million in store employee wages in 2021 and doubled its investment in the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company's College Tuition Reimbursement program.

The convenience retailer is also providing an additional $1.50 per hour for store employees who work the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift.



Sheetz currently operates 642 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Pilot Co. is also looking to bolster its team. The Knoxville, Tenn.-based company is currently hiring for 300 new positions at several Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in peak travel areas across the Southeast, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The company offers team members flexible schedules, training programs and unique perks like free meals, $10-per-week health plans and tuition assistance.

Open positions include full-time and part-time hourly and leadership positions in fast food, cashier, deli, facility maintenance and guest services.

"Our company is committed to serving our team members with competitive benefits, stability, training and growth opportunities that help each individual progress in their careers," said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Co. "We hope you'll come and join our growing team, including great opportunities at our Southeast travel locations, to help fuel journeys for millions of people hitting the road this spring and summer."

Pilot Co. serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides more than 70,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers and 6,200 diesel lanes. It also offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Temple, Texas-based McLane Co. Inc. also plans to bring on more talent and hosted a National Hiring Day on Feb. 25. The company wants to hire more than 2,000 people for career opportunities as drivers or as warehouse teammates. The company has full- and part-time roles available for qualified applicants aged 18 and older for warehouse and 21 and older for drivers, including overnight and daytime jobs.

"National Hiring Day allows job seekers to meet current hiring managers without an appointment, ask questions, discuss career goals and apply for jobs. Some candidates might even receive immediate job offers," said Paula Hubbard, McLane's chief human resources officer. "This is a great opportunity for career-minded individuals who appreciate the value of affordable healthcare benefits, an industry-leading 401(k) retirement plan with employer match, paid holidays, vacation, tuition assistance and time-off based on years of service."

Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the United States. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Murphy USA Inc. and Wawa Inc. also launched initiatives to bring on new employees. El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA held its first National Hiring Day on Feb. 24 at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express stores. Pennsylvania-based Wawa kicked off 2022 with a hiring campaign focused on Florida.