Sheetz Powers Up Its Electric Vehicle Charging Initiative

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz now counts 21 locations with Tesla Supercharger electric vehicle charging stations.

The latest Sheetz location to offer the service is at 17th Street and Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Altoona. The c-store chain recently completed the installation of eight Tesla Supercharger stations at this location, according to the Altoona Mirror.

"At these 21 locations, customers can enjoy the fresh and abundant amenities Sheetz has to offer, such as specialty food and beverages, fuel and more while the new superchargers will provide fast, reliable electric charging for Tesla vehicle owners," Nick Ruffner, Sheetz spokesman, told the news outlet. "Sheetz's new supercharging sites will help grow the electric vehicle charging network for customers while providing a quick and convenient stop for drivers to re-charge and get back on the road again."

Sheetz began adding electric vehicle chargers to its portfolio in 2013. The retailer currently has different types of chargers at other locations, including Electrify America charging stations at four c-stores in: Carlisle and Bloomsburg, Pa., Wytheville, Va., and Rocky Mount, N.C.

Sheetz is among the leaders in terms of electric vehicle charging, said Jeff Lenard, vice president of strategic industry initiatives for NACS, the Association for Convenience and Fuel Retailing.

"The key factor is that charging times have come down and it's become more clear how people will use charging stations," Lenard told the Altoona Mirror. "The prime locations for EV chargers are locations that are convenient with high traffic density in the area throughout the day and also have some sort of food offer that allows people to hang out for a few minutes. Sheetz certainly checks both of those boxes."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.