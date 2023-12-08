Sheetz Rolls Out Annual Holiday Coffee Promotion

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is celebrating the season by bringing back its annual holiday free self-serve coffee program.

Starting Dec. 8, the convenience store retailer is offering customers one free self-serve coffee every week in December. The complimentary beverages can be redeemed at any of Sheetz's 700-plus locations.

The free offer will be added weekly to every My Sheetz Rewardz member's account on Fridays through Dec. 29. Each self-serve coffee is redeemable for one week after it is uploaded to the customer's account. If the offer has not been redeemed after a week, it will be removed from the account and replaced with another offer.

Sheetz Bros. coffee features 100% arabica coffee in four signature blends with a light to dark progression, and is freshly ground in every store, according to the company. Sheetz also offers a full line of Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more, created on traditional Italian espresso machines.

Additionally, Sheetz is hosting a 12 Days of Christmas promotion for members of My Sheetz Rewardz. Starting Dec. 15, the retailer will upload one new offer each day, giving loyalty card holders the opportunity to save money on food, beverages, fuel and more.

The offers are redeemable through the Sheetz mobile app, with the last offer available on Dec. 26.

Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member and participate in the promotion at any time by downloading the Sheetz app.

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 25,000 associates and operates more than 700 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Sheetz is No. 10 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2023.