Sheetz Reduces Unleaded 88 Price as Holiday Approaches

ALTOONA, Pa — Sheetz Inc. plans to give customers an early gift for the holidays by reducing the cost for its Unleaded 88 gas throughout Thanksgiving week.

From now until Nov. 27, Unleaded 88 prices will top out at only $1.99 a gallon at all Sheetz locations that carry the fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. According to the company, this particular fuel burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

This isn't the first time this year the retailer has offered deals on fuel. In September, Sheetz supported professional drivers for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing deals on diesel all month long, in addition to extending a summer discount on Unleaded 88. Earlier in the spring, the retailer ran a large-scale sweepstakes that gave customers the chance to win a lifetime of free gasoline.

The convenience store and gas retailer was recently recognized by Fuels Market News for its fueling innovations, selected on the basis of its overall fuel excellence, technological investments and operational efficiency. This has included not only a focus on cleaner-burning traditional fuels, but the growth of its electric vehicle charging network, too.

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 25,000 associates and operates more than 700 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Sheetz is No. 10 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2023.